Group of ministers call for Joel Fitzgerald to be reinstated as Fort Worth police chief

A group of ministers wants former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald to get his job back.

Fitzgerald was fired in 2019, before filing a lawsuit against the city.

The city then lost a fight to keep that whistleblower lawsuit from going to trial.

Fitzgerald claims he was let go in retaliation for trying to expose city hall corruption.

"We're telling them either take it to trial or give him his job back because he's not selling for peanuts when you're punishing people for standing up for truth and justice and the American way," Pastor K.P. Tatum said.

Fitzgerald's attorney said there are two other whistleblowers who were fired.

The city has not commented.

Fitzgerald is currently the police chief in Waterloo, Iowa.

