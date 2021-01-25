Fort Worth makes internal hire, Neil Noakes named new police chief

article

Deputy Police Chief Neil Noakes will be the new Fort Worth Chief of Police, officials announced Monday.

Noakes, who has worked at the department since 2000, replaces outgoing chief Ed Kraus.

Noakes has been deputy police chief since 2019 and was in charge of South Command, which includes South, East, and Central patrol divisions.

Noakes was one of six finalists named by the department. He was one of two internal candidates.

RELATED:

Fort Worth narrows police chief finalists to 6

Advertisement

Fort Worth wants input from residents on new police chief search

Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus announces plans to retire