Ground broken on Northaven Trail Pedestrian Bridge to connect trails on both sides of 75 in Dallas

Dallas will soon have a pedestrian bridge linking the city's trails east and west of U.S. Highway 75.

Mayor Eric Johnson joined state and local leaders breaking ground on the $9.3 million project.

The Northaven Trail Pedestrian Bridge, which is expected to open in 2023, will connect Northaven Trail, west of Central Expressway, to trails on the east side of 75.

"In the past year, I'm a personal witness, and I know many of you are as well, that our trails helped us endure the COVID pandemic. They gave us a place to exercise, a place to safely congregate, and see family and friends and neighbors," Johnson said.

The pedestrian bridge project was created through a partnership between the city of Dallas, Dallas County, TxDOT, and friends of the Northaven Trail.