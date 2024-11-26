Greenville police officer killed in shooting
Greenville, TX - A Greenville police officer was shot and killed Monday night.
The shooting happened in a wooded area behind homes near the 3500 block of Picket Street just before 8 p.m.
Police confirmed that both the officer and a suspect were shot.
The officer sustained gunshot wounds to the leg and side.
Both were taken to a hospital, where the officer died from his injuries.
Photo was taken at a North Texas medical emergency center with a heavy Greenville police presence.
The suspect’s condition has not been released.
Police did not say what the original call was for.
This is a developing story. FOX 4 will provide updates, including the officer’s identity, as new information becomes available.