Greenville police officer killed in shooting

Published  November 26, 2024 5:50am CST
Greenville
Greenville police officer shot and killed

Police confirmed an officer and suspect were shot in Greenville Monday night. Officials did not release what the original call was for.

Greenville, TX - A Greenville police officer was shot and killed Monday night.

The shooting happened in a wooded area behind homes near the 3500 block of Picket Street just before 8 p.m.

Police confirmed that both the officer and a suspect were shot. 

The officer sustained gunshot wounds to the leg and side.

Both were taken to a hospital, where the officer died from his injuries. 

Photo was taken at a North Texas medical emergency center with a heavy Greenville police presence.

The suspect’s condition has not been released.

Police did not say what the original call was for.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 will provide updates, including the officer’s identity, as new information becomes available.

