Greenville police officer killed in shooting

A Greenville police officer was shot and killed Monday night.

The shooting happened in a wooded area behind homes near the 3500 block of Picket Street just before 8 p.m.

Police confirmed that both the officer and a suspect were shot.

The officer sustained gunshot wounds to the leg and side.

Both were taken to a hospital, where the officer died from his injuries.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo was taken at a North Texas medical emergency center with a heavy Greenville police presence.

The suspect’s condition has not been released.

Police did not say what the original call was for.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 will provide updates, including the officer’s identity, as new information becomes available.