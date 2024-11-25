Greenville police officer, suspect shot during Monday investigation

A Greenville police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Picket Street around 6:30 p.m.

Police have released very limited information, but they did confirm an officer and a suspect were both shot.

The two were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

Police did not say what the original call was for. They say this is a very fluid situation.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 will bring you updates online and on Good Day beginning at 4 a.m.