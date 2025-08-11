Greenville police identify shooting victim, suspect still wanted

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed in Greenville on Saturday night. The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Derrick Davis. The police are still searching for a suspect and are asking the public for help.



The Greenville Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed on Saturday, August 9 in the 3500 block of Lee Street.

Greenville Deadly Shooting

What we know:

According to police, officers were called around 8:20 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found 47-year-old Derrick Davis had been shot. He was taken to Hunt Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The Greenville Police Department is still searching for the suspect.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Wooldridge at 903-457-2909 or email at bwooldridge@ci.greenville.tx.us.