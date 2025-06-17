Greenville park shooting suspect turns himself in, bonds out of jail

article

The Brief Two people were injured in a shooting at Wright Park in Greenville following a large fight. Police have arrested a suspect, Brian Kellogg, who faces charges of deadly conduct and has since been released on bond. The conditions of the two adult victims have not been released by authorities.



Greenville Police have identified the suspect in a shooting at Wright Park that injured two people on June 13.

Greenville Double Shooting

What we know:

Police were called to Wright Park around 7 p.m., located at 5403 Hwy. 69 South, regarding a large group of people fighting and possible shots fired.

By the time the police arrived, the park was vacant.

During the investigation, officers learned two people had arrived at the hospital by private vehicle with gunshot wounds. Officers also learned the suspected shooter was in contact with law enforcement and was trying to turn himself in.

The suspected shooter, 39-year-old Brian Kellogg, was taken into custody by Greenville Police. He is facing charges of deadly conduct. He was released from the Hunt County Jail on June 14 after posting a $50,000 bond.

What we don't know:

The victims have been identified as both being over the age of 18, but no names have been released. One of the victims was taken to another hospital for further treatment.

Their conditions have not been released.

Details surrounding the fight and the shooting have not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the fight or shooting is asked to call Detective H. Potts at 903-457-1428 or email at hpotts@ci.greenville.tx.us.