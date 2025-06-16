Gunshots at Greenville park injure two; Suspect in custody

article

The Brief A fight at Wright Park on June 13 led to two victims suffering gunshot wounds. The suspected shooter is in custody after turning himself in to Greenville Police. One victim was transferred to a metroplex hospital; the investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking witnesses.



The Greenville Police Department received an emergency telephone call about a large group of people fighting at Wright Park in Greenville, Texas on June 13, 2025, at about 7:05 PM.

The caller also reported hearing gunshots.

What we know:

When the police arrived, the area of the park involved was vacated of people and vehicles.

As officers were conducting their investigation, it was reported that two victims of gunshot wounds had arrived at the local hospital by private transportation and that the suspected shooter was in contact with law enforcement and was trying to turn himself in.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody by Greenville Police.

The victims, both male and over the age of 18 years, suffered gunshot wounds and received medical attention at the local hospital.

One gunshot-wounded victim was transported to a metroplex hospital for further treatment.

What's next:

This is an ongoing criminal investigation.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information about this incident should contact Detective H. Potts at 903-457-1428, or he can be emailed at hpotts@ci.greenville.tx.us