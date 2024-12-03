LIVE: Greenville PD Officer Cooper Dawson's funeral service

The Brief The funeral for fallen Greenville Police Officer Cooper Dawson is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall. Officer Dawson was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 25, 2024. This marks the first Line of Duty death for the Greenville Police Department in more than 100 years.



A large show of support is expected on Tuesday morning at the funeral for a Greenville police officer.

Officer Cooper Dawson was killed in the line of duty last week. The 27-year-old officer was shot and killed while chasing a suspect after a traffic stop.

First responders from Greenville and Garland stood at attention as the hearse carrying Officer Cooper Dawson's casket arrived at Lake Point Church in Rockwall for his funeral on Tuesday morning.

Officer Dawson lived a life of service. He was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, and before joining the Greenville Police Department, he served as a police officer in Garland.

He leaves behind a wife and three young children.

His death marks the first line of duty death in Greenville in more than 100 years.

The doors to Lake Point Church in Rockwall will open at 9 a.m. for people to pay their respects. The funeral starts at 10 a.m.

After the funeral, there will be a procession and a private graveside service for first responders and close family and friends.