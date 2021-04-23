Greenville ISD teacher resigns over photo showing her foot on Black student’s neck

article

Greenville ISD has accepted the resignation of the teacher who took a picture of her foot on the neck of a student.

The teacher resigned after learning the district’s investigation determined she should be terminated, and the termination was included on the agenda for next week’s GISD Board of Trustees meeting.

The school district in Hunt County confirmed the picture was taken Tuesday. The district called it "staged," but it suspended the teacher while it investigated.

A 10-year-old Black student at Lamar Elementary School in Greenville was seen in a picture with a foot on his neck.

Lakadren Moore is the boy’s aunt. She said her nephew told them the teacher called him out for acting out in class. The family says the teacher told the boy if he didn’t get his work done she would put her foot on his neck.

According to the family, the boy and other students said she would not and he got on the ground, and that’s when the picture was taken.

Advertisement

PREVIOUS STORY: Greenville ISD teacher suspended for photo showing her foot on Black student’s neck

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins said the district’s investigation found there was no malicious intent or racial intent. He added that it was poor judgement and an "extremely inappropriate thing to do."

"We will report what occurred to the State Board for Educator Certification. They will determine what action might be taken concerning her teaching certificate," Dr. Liggins said in a statement.