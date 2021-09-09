Grayson County sheriff’s deputy dies in the line of duty

article

A sheriff’s deputy died after a traffic stop and chase in Sherman, 65 miles north of Dallas.

The deputy’s body was escorted to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Grayson County sheriff said the deputies were chasing at least two people who got out of a car and ran from them.

The suspects were arrested after a short chase and an altercation.

But one of the deputies collapsed and died.

His name has not yet been released.

The sheriff said he had been with the department more than 20 years.

RELATED:

Dallas police officer on leave after firing at unarmed man

Trackdown: Help find the person of interest in Simmion Dillard’s murder

Texas man gets execution delay over pastor’s touch request

Advertisement

Grand Prairie PD Blue Shoes program connects officers with kids