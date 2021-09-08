Grand Prairie PD Blue Shoes program connects officers with kids

article

Grand Prairie police officers spent Wednesday morning lacing up new shoes for school children.

Students in pre-school through second grade at Travis World Academy were given new shoes and socks as part of the Blue Shoes program. It’s an initiative by the Grand Prairie Police Department designed for officers to give back to the community they serve.

For some of the kids, this shoe drive may be their first time ever interacting with police and officers want to make a good impression.

"Oh it's priceless. I mean, this is what we're here for, to provide service, and this is just another way to do it," said Sgt. Nathan McDonald. "He actually told me he's never seen a police officer in person, so this is going to go a long way for him. I'm pretty sure this is going to be a memorable experience for him as well."

Officers say something as simple as a new pair of shoes can actually help students focus in the classroom and take a financial burden off of their parents.

