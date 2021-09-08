Dallas police officer on leave after firing at unarmed man

article

The Dallas police chief says he has some serious concerns after one of his officers fired at an unarmed man in Far Northeast Dallas last Thursday.

Officer Branson Grisham was responding to a 911 call about shots being fired by a man in an orange shirt. One caller said a man pointed a gun at him.

When the officer approached the suspected shooter, he says he saw the man manipulating something in his front waistband. Then, the officer shouted to show his hands. When the man did show his hands, the officer fired a shot. However, no one was hit.

When police took the man into custody, he had no weapon.

"I have serious concerns about it, particularly from a training perspective. And in that in those type of issues will draw themselves out," said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. "As I've said many times, when we're right, we're right. When we stumble, we need to hold ourselves accountable."

The case is being referred to the grand jury.

Advertisement

Chief Garcia says the officer has been with the department for about five or six years and has no prior incidents like this.