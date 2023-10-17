Police investigating man's death near Mesquite elementary school

Police are investigating the death of a man near a Mesquite elementary school.

Balch Springs police say they received a 911 call around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday for a male in a grassy area near Gray Elementary, a Mesquite ISD school.

There is a large police presence in the area as the death is being investigated.

Investigators say that there was no evidence of foul play in the man's death and that the person had no connection to the school.

Mesquite ISD says families who wish to pick up their children can, but the investigation is not impacting the school.

Counselors are on campus for students who need or want it.

Balch Springs police say they expect to release more information around noon.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.