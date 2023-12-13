Grapevine Sam's Club damaged by tornado to reopen in 2024

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Sam's Club in Grapevine, which has been closed since it was damaged by a tornado in 2022, will reopen next year.

Sam's Club announced the plan to reopen the Grapevine location in late 2024.

The Sam's Club's roof was badly damaged by one of two EF-1 tornadoes to touch down in Grapevine on December 13, 2022.

The announcement comes after company officials said the location would close permanently in April.

5 people were injured and several businesses in the area were damaged.

The Grapevine store, located off of W State Hwy 114, will undergo extensive renovations, including the "leading technology from Sam’s Club," according to the store.

"We are thrilled to announce the reopening and revitalization of our Grapevine location and are excited for the opportunity to directly serve the Grapevine community again," said Lance de la Rosa, EVP and Chief Operating Officer at Sam's Club, in a statement.

Sam's Club also announced it will provide $30,000 through a grant and in-kind charitable donations to the Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange.

The exact date that the store will reopen has not been announced at this time.