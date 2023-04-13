Expand / Collapse search

Grapevine Sam's Club damaged by tornado permanently closing

By
Published 
Grapevine
FOX 4

5 injured as probable tornado hits businesses near Hwy. 114 in Grapevine

Five people were injured in the storm, but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

GRAPEVINE, Texas - The Sam's Club in Grapevine that was hit by a tornado in December will close permanently, according to company officials.

The store located off Ira E. Woods Avenue and State Highway 114, was damaged when two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Grapevine on December 13.

Multiple businesses were damaged in the tornado and five people were injured, but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The store sustained "extensive damage," according to the store.

RAW: 'I am in a tornado': Man drives into storm's path

Blake Foster was driving in Grapevine on December 13 when his car was swallowed up by a severe storm.

A Sam's Club spokesperson said the decision was made "after careful consideration and a thorough damage assessment."

Sam's Club still operates more than 20 other locations in North Texas.