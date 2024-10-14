Grapevine Sam's Club damaged by tornado to reopen this week

The Brief Grapevine Sam's Club will reopen Oct. 17, nearly two years after being damaged by a tornado The club went through extensive renovations The new club brings jobs to the Grapevine community



The Sam's Club in Grapevine, which has been closed since it was damaged by a tornado in 2022, will reopen Oct. 17, 2024.

The Sam's Club's roof was badly damaged by one of two EF-1 tornadoes to touch down in Grapevine on December 13, 2022. Five people were injured and several area businesses were damaged.

The Grapevine store, located at 1701 W State Hwy 114, underwent extensive renovations, including the "leading technology from Sam’s Club," according to the store.

The revitalized club brings new jobs, innovative services, and a renewed commitment to the Grapevine community.

"Sam's Club remains committed to its longstanding tradition of giving back to the communities it serves. As part of its reopening announcement, Sam's Club will be providing $30,000 through a grant and in-kind charitable donations to support the Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange (GRACE), further strengthening its ties with the Grapevine community," store officials stated in a news release.

