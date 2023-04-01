Arrest made in Grapevine road rage shooting

article

Grapevine police have arrested a 30-year-old man for a road rage shooting Friday morning that sent a woman to a hospital.

The shooting happened just after 7 a.m., on southbound State Highway 121, near Texan Trail.

Police said a 27-year-old woman was getting onto 121, when a man pointed a small pistol at her and fired.

He kept driving. She was able to pull over and get help.

The bullet went through the woman’s neck, according to police. She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

She was able to give police a description of the shooter and his vehicle from the hospital.

Police were also able to get surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicle.

After an investigation, they identified Brandon Leotta Rutt, of Euless, as the suspected shooter.

He was arrested early Saturday morning. Rutt faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.