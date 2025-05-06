Grapevine Police investigate after teen stabbed multiple times

article

The Brief A 19-year-old is expected to survive after being stabbed multiple times Monday night in Grapevine. It happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Mustang Dr. and Tanglewood Dr. At last check, the Grapevine Police did not have a suspect in custody.



The Grapevine Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened just before 10 p.m. outside an apartment complex in Grapevine.

Grapevine Stabbing

What we know:

Police were called to an apartment complex near the intersection of Mustang Dr. and Tanglewood Dr.

Investigators say a 19-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times outside the apartment complex. The victim ran to a nearby gas station for help, police say.

Officials say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police say they have not identified a suspect in the case.