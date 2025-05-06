Expand / Collapse search

Grapevine Police investigate after teen stabbed multiple times

Published  May 6, 2025 7:43am CDT
Grapevine
The Brief

    • A 19-year-old is expected to survive after being stabbed multiple times Monday night in Grapevine.
    • It happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Mustang Dr. and Tanglewood Dr.
    • At last check, the Grapevine Police did not have a suspect in custody.

GRAPEVINE, Texas - The Grapevine Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened just before 10 p.m. outside an apartment complex in Grapevine.

What we know:

Police were called to an apartment complex near the intersection of Mustang Dr. and Tanglewood Dr.

Investigators say a 19-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times outside the apartment complex. The victim ran to a nearby gas station for help, police say.

Officials say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police say they have not identified a suspect in the case.

The Source: Information in this article is from the communication department for the Grapevine Police.

