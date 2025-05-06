Grapevine Police investigate after teen stabbed multiple times
article
GRAPEVINE, Texas - The Grapevine Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened just before 10 p.m. outside an apartment complex in Grapevine.
Grapevine Stabbing
What we know:
Police were called to an apartment complex near the intersection of Mustang Dr. and Tanglewood Dr.
Investigators say a 19-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times outside the apartment complex. The victim ran to a nearby gas station for help, police say.
Officials say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Police say they have not identified a suspect in the case.
The Source: Information in this article is from the communication department for the Grapevine Police.