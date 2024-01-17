Grapevine police arrest suspect after fiery crash, foot chase

Grapevine police have arrested a man they say was involved in a fiery crash and foot chase.

23-year-old Keyvionte Henderson of Dallas was arrested on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the parking garage of the Jefferson Silverlake Apartments on State Highway 26 for someone reportedly trying to break into multiple vehicles.

When officers arrived and confronted the suspect, Henderson hopped into his car and crashed into a marked patrol car and another parked car.

GPD said he then drove right at two officers. One of the officers, who police say was fearing for their life, then fired their weapon at the suspect.

Henderson then crashed into a transformer, which caught fire.

Henderson then ran away from the car and was chased by police officers on foot.

Police say he was eventually caught at Cowboys Golf Course.

Henderson was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and then transported to jail.

The 23-year-old is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest/detention, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, duty on striking unattended vehicle, and accident involving damage to a vehicle.

Per department protocol, the officer who fired their weapon was placed on administrative leave, with pay, while the incident is under investigation.