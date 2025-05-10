Venezuelan man wanted for 4 contract killings arrested in Grapevine, ICE says

article

The Brief A man wanted in the killing of 4 people in Venezuela was arrested in Grapevine. Anthony Fabin Marin La Torre was arrested on May 2. Marin La Torre illegally entered the country on Sept. 26, 2022.



A man wanted in connection to the contract killing of four people in Venezuela was arrested in Grapevine earlier this month, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Anthony Fabian Marin La Torre arrest

What we know:

Anthony Fabian Marin La Torre, a 42-year-old Venezuelan nation, was wanted by authorities in his home country for his "direct involvement" in the homicide of four people, according to ICE.

On Feb. 18, U.S. law enforcement received a notification from Venezuelan authorities that Marin La Torre was wanted for the contract killings.

A team that included the DEA, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and ICE Dallas arrested Marin La Torre in Grapevine on May 2.

ICE says he illegally entered the United States near the port of entry in San Luis, Arizona on Sept. 26, 2022 with a family.

He has been charged as an inadmissible alien and is currently in ICE custody pending removal hearings.

What we don't know:

ICE did not release any further information about the homicides or Marin La Torre's role in them.

What they're saying:

"This fugitive stands accused of some horrific crimes, further representing a threat in the communities of Texas that we will not tolerate," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas acting Field Office Director Josh Johnson.