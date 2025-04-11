Grapevine High student gets perfect score on SAT, ACT

article

The Brief Grapevine High School junior Piyush Mallick earned perfect ACT and SAT scores. Mallick hopes to attend UT, Stanford or MIT.



A Grapevine High School student posted perfect SAT and ACT scores.

What we know:

Junior Piyush Mallick got a perfect score on the ACT on his first try back in October.

The first time he took the SAT, he scored a 1590, just shy of a perfect 1600.

He took the test again in March and got a perfect score.

What's next:

Mallick hopes to attend either the University of Texas at Austin, Stanford University or MIT to pursue a career in Computer Science.