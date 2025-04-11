Expand / Collapse search

Grapevine High student gets perfect score on SAT, ACT

Published  April 11, 2025 6:48pm CDT
Grapevine
Piyush Mallick (Source: Grapevine-Colleyville ISD)

The Brief

    • Grapevine High School junior Piyush Mallick earned perfect ACT and SAT scores.
    • Mallick hopes to attend UT, Stanford or MIT.

GRAPEVINE, Texas - A Grapevine High School student posted perfect SAT and ACT scores.

What we know:

Junior Piyush Mallick got a perfect score on the ACT on his first try back in October.

The first time he took the SAT, he scored a 1590, just shy of a perfect 1600.

He took the test again in March and got a perfect score.

What's next:

Mallick hopes to attend either the University of Texas at Austin, Stanford University or MIT to pursue a career in Computer Science.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

