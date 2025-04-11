Grapevine High student gets perfect score on SAT, ACT
article
GRAPEVINE, Texas - A Grapevine High School student posted perfect SAT and ACT scores.
What we know:
Junior Piyush Mallick got a perfect score on the ACT on his first try back in October.
The first time he took the SAT, he scored a 1590, just shy of a perfect 1600.
He took the test again in March and got a perfect score.
What's next:
Mallick hopes to attend either the University of Texas at Austin, Stanford University or MIT to pursue a career in Computer Science.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.