Grapevine football player runs for touchdown after visiting dad in COVID-19 ICU

The father of a Grapevine High School senior who ran for a touchdown Friday night has passed away from COVID-19.

Caleb Texada’s touchdown run came just minutes after he was at his father’s bedside, with the family hoping Ricky Texada would recover. Instead, they are now planning a funeral.

"First half I went to the ICU to go see him, because I hadn't seen him in a couple of weeks. Then the second half, I decided to come back and go play for my team," Caleb said.

Caleb had nine carries for 105 yards in just one half, including the 53-yard touchdown run.

Ricky was the pastor of Covenant Church of Colleyville and died on Monday due to COVID-19. His family declined to say if he was vaccinated or not, claiming medical privacy.

"He was only 57, a young man, young wonderful man. Very strong, he still had a lot of life to live," said Cyd Texada, Ricky’s wife.

MORE: Coronavirus coverage

Ricky became sick in early August had been hospitalized since August 10, his family said.

"We just had some trouble with eventually some organs that started to fail and trying to keep his oxygen saturation levels high," Cyd said.

Ricky leaves his wife and two sons, Caleb and Seth, along with their church family.

"My husband was a wonderful noble man of integrity, loved by many. He loved God, he loved people and he's left a wonderful legacy," Cyd said.

Caleb said through it all his faith has increased and praying for his father has made him stronger.

"I would say just pray. Keep the faith. Trust that Jesus can handle anything because he can so just keep asking God for more faith more strength."

RELATED:

Tarrant County officials frustrated as thousands of new COVID-19 cases reported

Advertisement

State-funded COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusion center opens in Fort Worth