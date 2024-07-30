Grapevine Colleyville ISD cellphone policy now includes $15 fine

A school district in Tarrant County is hoping to limit cellphone use in the classroom by making a fine part of the punishment.

Grapevine Colleyville ISD said students’ cellphones have been a growing problem.

That’s why new restrictions will be in place at the start of this school year.

Middle and high school students will have to turn off and put away their phones except before and after school or during lunchtime.

High school students will also be able to use their phones during passing periods.

Elementary students will not be allowed to use cellphones at all during the school day.

Students who violate the new policy will have their phones taken away and returned at the end of the class or school day.

There will also be a $15 fine if students break the rules four or more times. Plus, their phones will be taken to the office.

"I think this is going to make our teachers at the secondary level their job much easier," said Dianna Sager, a GCISD school board trustee. "It’s really hard to enforce that when people they’re calling are their parents. It would really help in understanding when their lunchtime is and they can reach them in passing period. By the way, passing period is only 5 minutes."

The school board voted to adopt the tougher cellphone policy 6-0.

Mansfield ISD passed a similar policy last school year.

Last week, Keller ISD proposed a ban on all cellphone use during school hours. The policy also includes headphones and unapproved Bluetooth devices.