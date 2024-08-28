9-year-old Grapevine boy disappears on the way to school
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Grapevine police need help locating a 9-year-old boy who went missing on his way to school.
Family members said Zavien Keyes missed the bus on Wednesday morning, so he left home to walk to Glenhope Elementary School.
He never made it there.
Police have been searching the neighborhood, his route to school, and all the surrounding parks.
They’re checking with neighbors to see if anyone’s doorbell cameras captured video of him walking in the area.
Keyes is described as a Black male who is about 4 feet and 9 inches tall and 90 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a gold Spider-Man design, green pants, and a blue backpack.
Anyone who spots him is asked to call the Grapevine Police Department’s non-emergency number at 817-410-8127.