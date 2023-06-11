Grapevine benefit concert raises money for Ukrainians affected by dam collapse

A local charity and church teamed up to hold a special concert on Sunday for the thousand of lives affected after a reported attack by Russia on a dam that left many devastated.

For Eight Dimensions Charity, today was about music and healing – a labor of love for the people of Ukraine.

"Music always unites people, and we’re here to have people come here. To listen to beautiful music, it’s a very touching and personal moment for me," said Inna Selinger.

A beautiful moment after what Ukrainians are calling a heinous act.

"It’s a horrific crime committed by the Russian Empire. Evil Russian Empire," Selinger said.

That belief was strong among the participants at Sunday's event, despite Russia denying responsibility.

Sunday's event was part of an effort to raise money for war-torn Ukraine after the Kakhovka Dam collapse.

"As we all know Ukraine has been in a very vulnerable state ever since Putin invaded it and I have a lot of friends who have family over there, so it’s very special to my heart," said pianist Danny Wright.

Wright tells FOX 4 the original Ukrainian pianist meant to perform at the event got hung up at the border.

He was able to step in, playing moving pieces that silenced the chapel, reminding onlookers of their love for their home country.

The First Presbyterian Church of Grapevine partnered with the Eight Dimensions Charity to put on the event.

"Music is so healing, sometimes we don’t really understand it," said Wright. "The average person they’ll get in their car and the first thing they’ll do is turn on the radio. If it’s a song that makes them happy, they’re happy."

Healing, even in light of what’s happening. The ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for a little over a year, Texas Baptist Men has stepped up to give water and money for rafts used to rescue hundreds of trapped Ukrainians.

"It’s just heartbreaking to see how people are trying to survive there. To see how mothers and children and fathers and pets. Thank the Lord that some of the rescue crews that work there are working at saving their lives," said Selinger.

Reports say Ukraine blames Russia for the blown up dam. Its location has been under Russian occupation since last February.



