Grapevine man who set neighbor's porch on fire sentenced to 35 years in prison

A Grapevine man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for setting his neighbor's porch on fire.

A jury found 44-year-old David Alferez guilty of arson with the intent to damage a habitat and sentenced him.

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney said that on December 17, 2022, Alferez was playing loud music in his trailer and his neighbor came over to complain.

Investigators say Alferez was angry about the neighbor's request to turn down the music, so he poured liquid on the man's porch and set it on fire.

The entire incident was caught on camera.