North Texas DoorDash driver stabbed and carjacked by suspect he was trying to help

The Brief 28-year-old Jackson Oltmanns said he was stabbed and was trying to help someone outside a Waffle House. The suspect, Quindarius Cartwright, cut Oltmanns in the face and chest before Cartwright stole his car. Cartwright reportedly joyrode Oltmanns car to a strip club in north Fort Worth before being arrested shortly after.



A North Texas man says he thought he was going to die when he saw his wounds after he was stabbed and carjacked in Fort Worth over the weekend.

Stabbing incident

What we know:

28-year-old Jackson Oltmanns said he was stabbed by someone he was trying to help overnight on Sunday.

Oltmanns was waiting on a to-go order at a Waffle House located off West Rendon Crowley Road in South Fort Worth when he says someone knocked on his car window asking for money. Oltmanns decided to order the man some food.

The Fort Worth Police Department later identified the suspect as Quindarius Cartwright.

Quindarius Cartwright

"He told me he was just trying to get some food, you know, acting out of my good nature and just trying to be nice," said Oltmanns. "I opened my car and was going to get him some food and literally the second I open my door to step out, he just starts stabbing me."

Cartwright cut Oltmanns in the face and chest, but he was able to fight the suspect off before his car was stolen.

Cartwright reportedly stole Oltmanns’ car and joyrode it to a strip club in north Fort Worth before being arrested nearby.

Injuries and Damages

What they're saying:

Video of Oltmanns' recovery shows his swollen face and stitches.

"[I] genuinely thought I was going to die, it was so much blood. I walked in Waffle House, and they were freaking out. I mean, I’m sure it’s probably a traumatic thing for anyone to watch," said Oltmanns. "Most of the stab wounds, like to the body, weren’t really too bad, it was just when he stabbed me in the face that it was like it was really bad."

Oltmanns said he recently purchased his 2024 Toyota Camry and is working several jobs, including DoorDash. Which was the job he was doing the night he was stabbed by Cartwright, whom he was trying to help.

"He definitely hit something pretty good, and it’s messed up the wheel," said Oltmanns. "I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been asked for money by homeless people or just people out on the streets, and typically, good nature is just to want to do a good thing for them, but I learned that night you’ve got to be very careful about who you’re willing to help out because sometimes they will take advantage of that good nature."

What's next:

Cartwright is charged with aggravated robbery.

His bond is set at $150,000.