Fort Worth gun show shooting injures 1

A man was accidentally shot in the chest by a co-worker during a gun show in Fort Worth over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday morning at the Premier Gun Show at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

Fort Worth police said one of the booth workers was handling a gun and it misfired. A co-worker was hit in the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers questioned the person handling the gun but did not make an arrest.

They are calling the shooting an accident.