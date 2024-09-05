Expand / Collapse search

Grand Prairie says water now safe to use; schools will remain closed Friday

Published  September 5, 2024 9:21pm CDT
Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie mayor says water is safe to use

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The Grand Prairie mayor has announced the city water is now safe to drink and safe to use. But residents have been told not to rush to use it just yet.

In a Thursday night press conference, Mayor Ron Jensen said the water passed the TCEQ's tests early Thursday afternoon.

But to make sure to maintain the correct water pressure, affected residents are asked to follow specific times and instructions for running hot and cold water to avoid a boil water notice.

The instructions can be found here: https://www.gptx.org/News-Articles/WaterIssue

The mayor says Lone Star Park will stay up and running until noon Friday for water distribution.

Grand Prairie water problems affect businesses, school

Thousands of people living in Grand Prairie still cannot use their tap water due to contamination. Some businesses are closed. Students will miss a second day of school. And many residents are scrambling to find a place to take a shower.

Grand Prairie ISD has decided to stay closed for the rest of the week. It will use Friday to flush the water system at its campuses.

To-go lunches will still be given out on Friday. Classes will resume on Monday.