Grand Prairie awaits test results on water, residents still urged to avoid usage

The Brief The water advisory in Grand Prairie is still in effect. Residents north of I-20 are being asked not to consume their tap water. The city believes fire foam contaminated the water supply. Officials hope to have test results back by Thursday afternoon



About 60,000 residents in Grand Prairie are still being told not to consume the city's tap water because of possible contamination.

The city says firefighting foam that was used to put out flames on Tuesday made its way into the city's water supply due to a backflow issue.

Many residents who live north of I-20 are being told to only use their tap water to flush their toilets while they wait for the all-clear from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Affected area

The city's aviation director took the latest water samples by plane to be tested at a lab in Corpus Christi on Thursday morning.

"We understand that the last few days have been difficult for Grand Prairie residents. We recognize that. Thankfully, we haven't received a single report of any serious complications related to that zone in that whole water situation," said Eric Alvarez, the City of Grand Prairie's Marketing and Communication manager.

Grand Prairie Bottled Water Distribution

In the meantime, residents are asked to use bottled water.

Affected residents lined up at Lone Star Park to get a free case of bottled water.

Major retailers like H-E-B, Sam's Club and Racetrac have been delivering pallets for bottled water from all across the state.

Anyone who needs water delivered is asked to call 972-237-8400.

Businesses Closed

The strict water advisory has forced many businesses that use a lot of water to remain closed.

Legendz Barber Academy, located off Main Street has been able to stay open by using bottled water to cut hair.

Restaurants have also had to turn away customers until the water is deemed safe.

Grand Prairie ISD Schools Closed Thursday

Grand Prairie ISD schools were closed for a second consecutive day on Thursday due to the water issues.

GPISD provided students with grab-and-go lunches at eight different campuses.

The district hopes to reopen tomorrow.

Is the water unsafe?

Grand Prairie Fire uses a foam called Micro-Blaze that doesn’t contain PFAS, also known as forever chemicals. However, the manufacturer’s website says the foam can cause allergic reactions on skin and may be harmful if swallowed.

Mayor Ron Jensen says at this time they have not had any reports of people having health issues in connection to the foam.

There is no timeframe for when they expect the water to be okay.

The city is asking people not to boil their water to try to treat it themselves.

The city says tap water should not be used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing dishes or making ice. Even pets and animals should not drink the tap water.

Where can I shower?

With many unable to shower, some businesses are opening up their door for free shower and water access.

The Grand Prairie YMCA is offering its facilities to the public until 9 p.m. Affected residents just need to bring a photo ID.

The EpicCentral entertainment facility is also allowing affected people to use its showering facilities during regular business hours.

Shower and water fountain access is also available at several city facilities.