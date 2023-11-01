Grand Prairie woman sentenced to life in prison for killing a mother and her daughter

A Grand Prairie woman was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing an elderly woman and her daughter to death.

Jillian Johnson pleaded guilty to killing 71-year-old Gloria Jean Prince and 53-year-old Gloria Marie Booker in 2020.

Johnson, 44, was living in Prince's home at the time and was told to move out due to her behavior.

Johnson got mad at stabbed Prince and Booker to death.

She pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced by the court to life in prison on Wednesday.

Booker's daughter spoke to Johnson directly in court after the sentence was handed down.

"On October 25, 2020, you shattered my family's life," said Tye Jones. "You stabbed two of the most important people in my life."