Loved ones, first responders and community members will hold a candlelight vigil for Grand Prairie police officer Brandon Tsai on Friday night.

Officer Tsai died Monday, Nov. 14 when his police cruiser crashed into a light pole while chasing a suspect with a fake paper license plate.

The 32-year-old Tsai joined the Grand Prairie Police Department in January.

He previously spent 5 years as a member of the Los Angeles Police Department.

22-year-old Colbie Hoffman, the suspect in the chase, was arrested on Wednesday night.

Grand Prairie police officers who had also previously served for LAPD used Tsai's handcuffs to arrest Hoffman.

Members of Tsai's family from Hong Kong and in the U.S. have made the trip to Texas for Friday's candlelight vigil and the officer's funeral on Monday.

Friday's vigil will be held outside of Grand Prairie police headquarters at 6 p.m.

Tsai's funeral will be held Monday, Nov. 21 at Gateway Church on North Carrier Parkway in Grand Prairie.

The service will begin at 11 a.m.

The public is encouraged to attend both events.