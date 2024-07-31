Grand Prairie ISD wants its students to learn how to play cricket

There’s a big push in the city of Grand Prairie for students to learn the world’s second most popular sport – cricket.

Grand Prairie is home to the Texas Super Kings and Texas’ only Major League Cricket facility. It also hosted games during the International Cricket Council’s Men’s T20 World Cup.

On Wednesday, about 200 Grand Prairie ISD coaches and physical education teachers were invited to learn more about the game at Grand Prairie Stadium.

The idea is for them to eventually go back to their schools and teach their students.

"It has been interesting so far," said PE teacher Paige Hale. "It’s really nice to learn from experts because you can tell these guys really know what they’re doing. And we just appreciate them spending time with us and teaching us new skills. And they’re sending us home with equipment that we can use in our schools, which is incredible."

Hale said she needs more practice before she is able to instruct her students. But eventually, she hopes the kids will have fun with it.

Wednesday’s event was hosted by the ICC, whose goal is to have 1 million young people playing the sport in the United States by 2028.