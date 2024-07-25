Texas Super Kings win playoff match in quest for championship

article

The best cricket teams in the country are battling for a championship. That includes the North Texas-based Texas Super Kings.

The Super Kings rallied to beat MI New York 167 to 163 on Wednesday night at Grand Prairie Stadium.

Hundreds of fans attended the match. And those who follow the sport say millions of fans will be watching this weekend’s matches in North Texas.

The Super Kings co-owner said it won’t take long for cricket to become a major sport in the United States.

"You can see the energy if you walk around. It’s electric. People are walking around, waving flags, eating food. They’re talking. They’re shouting. There’s music playing. These are some of the best cricket players in the world here on our soil and they’re having a great time," Anurag Jain said.

San Francisco and Washington play on Thursday night.

The Super Kings play again on Friday night.

The championship match is on Sunday night.