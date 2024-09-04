Grand Prairie ISD cancels Wednesday classes due to water supply issue

Grand Prairie ISD is canceling all classes on Wednesday due to the ongoing city water supply issue.

Late Tuesday night just before midnight, Grand Prairie ISD announced all classes and school activities would be canceled for Wednesday, September 4, after the city issued a water advisory.

"Out of an abundance of caution, GPISD will be closed Wednesday, September 4, 2024, due to the ongoing water issue in the city. All morning extracurricular activities are canceled as well. We will resume our regular schedule on Thursday," the school district posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Late Tuesday, the city warned people who live north of I-20 should not use the water in any capacity other than for flushing after it detected a "foaming agent" in the water supply.

City officials are expected to provide an update at some point on Wednesday.