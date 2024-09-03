Grand Prairie urges residents to not use water after 'foaming agent' detected in water supply
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie residents are being urged not to use the tap water because of a "foaming agent" in the water supply.
The city of Grand Prairie announced Tuesday night that a foaming agent was detected in the water north of I-20.
City officials haven't elaborated on what health effects, if any, the foaming agent poses or a timeline for restoration.
Crews are working to isolate the affected water supply area. In the meantime, the city is urging people who live north of I-20 to avoid using water other than for flushing.
Just before midnight, Grand Prairie ISD decided to cancel all classes for Wednesday.
The city is setting up water distribution stations.
A long line could be seen outside city hall Tuesday night, where the city set up one of the sites.
A full list of water distribution sites will be listed here: gptx.org
Residents with questions are asked to call 972-237-8400.