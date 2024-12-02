Grand Prairie ISD superintendent Jorge Arredondo fired by school board

The Grand Prairie ISD school board voted to fire its superintendent at a special Monday night meeting.

After a contentious battle between the school board and Dr. Jorge Arredondo, the superintendent was fired in a 5-2 vote "for the reasons discussed in closed session."

Dr. Jorge Arredondo had been on paid administrative leave for nearly three months. He’s accused of violating the district's discrimination, harassment and retaliation policy.

The board has only discussed the allegations behind closed doors and has yet to discuss them in public.

Arredondo sued the board and received a court order preventing the district from firing him. However, that temporary restraining order was no longer valid because the board filed a notice to have the case moved to federal court.

It's unclear if Arredondo plans to appeal his termination.

FOX 4 reached out to Arredondo for comment.

Arredondo was hired as the GPISD superintendent on June 24.