Expand / Collapse search

Grand Prairie ISD superintendent Jorge Arredondo fired by school board

By
Updated  December 2, 2024 8:23pm CST
Grand Prairie
FOX 4

Grand Prairie ISD superintendent's job in limbo

The temporary restraining order preventing the district from terminating Dr, Jorge Arredondo's contract is no longer in effect after the district's motion to move the case to federal court. His lawyer says the move leave's him vulnerable once again to being fired.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The Grand Prairie ISD school board voted to fire its superintendent at a special Monday night meeting.

After a contentious battle between the school board and Dr. Jorge Arredondo, the superintendent was fired in a 5-2 vote "for the reasons discussed in closed session."

Dr. Jorge Arredondo had been on paid administrative leave for nearly three months. He’s accused of violating the district's discrimination, harassment and retaliation policy.

Featured

Grand Prairie ISD superintendent's future unclear after mysterious school board vote
article

Grand Prairie ISD superintendent's future unclear after mysterious school board vote

The board refused to reveal what the allegations were, frustrating community members. One trustee promised the results of an investigation into Dr. Jorge Arredondo would be made public, but it's unclear when.

The board has only discussed the allegations behind closed doors and has yet to discuss them in public.

Arredondo sued the board and received a court order preventing the district from firing him. However, that temporary restraining order was no longer valid because the board filed a notice to have the case moved to federal court.

It's unclear if Arredondo plans to appeal his termination. 

FOX 4 reached out to Arredondo for comment.

Arredondo was hired as the GPISD superintendent on June 24.

The Source

  • Information in this article comes from GPISD meeting agendas and previous FOX 4 reports.