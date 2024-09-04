Expand / Collapse search

Grand Prairie ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave after 3 months on the job

By
Published  September 4, 2024 10:13pm CDT
Grand Prairie
FOX 4
article

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie ISD has placed its newly appointed superintendent on paid administrative leave following a special board meeting on Wednesday.

The district says Superintendent Jorge Arredondo’s leave is effective immediately.

Deputy Superintendent of Business Operations Tracy Ray will be the acting superintendent.

In a statement, the district says the decision was made "in order to protect the district and Dr. Arredondo."

A third-party law firm is conducting an investigation. However, the district did not specify the nature of the investigation.

Arredondo officially started as superintendent in July

Featured

Grand Prairie ISD appoints new superintendent
article

Grand Prairie ISD appoints new superintendent

Trustees in the Grand Prairie Independent School District appointed a new full-time superintendent.