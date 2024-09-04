Grand Prairie ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave after 3 months on the job

article

Grand Prairie ISD has placed its newly appointed superintendent on paid administrative leave following a special board meeting on Wednesday.

The district says Superintendent Jorge Arredondo’s leave is effective immediately.

Deputy Superintendent of Business Operations Tracy Ray will be the acting superintendent.

In a statement, the district says the decision was made "in order to protect the district and Dr. Arredondo."

A third-party law firm is conducting an investigation. However, the district did not specify the nature of the investigation.

Arredondo officially started as superintendent in July.