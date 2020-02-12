Grand jury to determine if driver who hit, killed Carrollton boy walking home will be charged

article

A Dallas County Grand Jury will consider the case of an elderly man who fatally struck a 12-year-old boy in Carrollton two days before Christmas.

The Carrollton Police Department referred the case on Wednesday and also asked state officials to determine if the 78-year-old driver should have his driver’s license revoked.

Victor Garcia was killed while walking home from a grocery store on Dec. 23 with his mom and another relative.

Andrew Hewitt told police he swerved to avoid another vehicle on the road and drove off the road – hitting and killing Garcia. He didn’t flee the scene and cooperated with the police investigation.

The grand jury will decide if Hewitt will be charged with criminally negligent homicide. Separately, a state health services board will determine if Hewitt is allowed to keep his driver’s license.