12-year-old boy killed after being hit by van in Carrollton

A boy walking in Carrollton was killed when he was hit by van on Monday afternoon.

Carrollton police said a 12-year-old boy died after a red van hit him as he walked near S. Josey Lane just before 1 p.m. He was walking with his mother and another child.

Police say the driver of the van swerved to avoid another car on Josey Lane. The van jumped the curb and hit the two children as they were leaving a nearby grocery store.

An ambulance took the 12-year-old to Las Colinas Medical Center, where he died.

The 7-year-old hit is being treated at a local hospital. The mother was not injured.

An investigation into the fatality is underway, police said. The driver is cooperating with police.

The identity of the deceased child and the driver have not been made public.

Police said their prayers are with the family of the boy, who was killed just two days before Christmas.