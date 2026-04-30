Grand jury declines to indict suspect in fatal road rage shooting near Frisco High School

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The Brief A grand jury declined to indict a man in a Frisco road rage shooting case. The suspect had been charged with murder after the 2025 incident. The decision means he will not face trial in the case.



A grand jury has decided not to indict a man accused of murder after an alleged road rage-related shooting in a Frisco High School parking lot in 2025.

Frisco no-bill

The latest:

The result of the grand jury hearing was handed down on Tuesday, returning a decision of "no billed" for Jason Bartik, 45, of Celina.

The decision ultimately means Bartik will not be tried for murder, which he was charged with in October 2025 following the fatal shooting. A no bill means there was not enough evidence to charge a suspect with a felony.

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Frisco road rage shooting

The backstory:

Bartik was accused of killing 34-year-old Robert Taylor, of Plano, after a reported road rage incident near the Frisco school. Investigators say Bartik was questioned at the scene before later being arrested.

Police said there were no Frisco High School students involved in the incident.

What we don't know:

No information was released on what prompted the road rage incident.