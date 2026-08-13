DFW Airport could soon be adding more Islamic foot-washing stations

The Brief Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport could soon be adding more foot-washing stations for Islamic travelers to its international terminal. At least two ablution stations already exist on the post-security side of DFW’s international terminal. Airport officials said these new stations are being considered for the pre-security side of the same terminal.



More foot-washing stations for Islamic travelers could soon be added to a terminal at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

What they're saying:

According to Katie Chaumont, assistant vice president of communications at DFW, the new ablution stations are being considered for the pre-security side of the international terminal.

"Like many international airports across Texas and the country, DFW has offered an ablution washing station on the post-security side of its international terminal for years without concerns," Chaumont said. "The airport is evaluating an internal proposal to expand that service to one additional set of restrooms on the pre-security side of the same terminal."

Chaumont said the proposal is still in the evaluation stage and has not been approved.

In this photo illustration, the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen. (Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket / Getty Images)

The backstory:

Two ablution stations were added to the Interfaith Chapel in Terminal D as part of upgrades that were completed in 2019. The other upgrades included increased space for scriptures and holy texts, dedicated shelving for shoe storage and kneelers.

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Dig deeper:

According to a record from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the project is estimated to cost $300,000 and would be privately funded.

What is ablution?

Big picture view:

Ablution is the act of washing part of the body as a religious rite of purification.

Many faiths include ablution as part of their religious practices. In Islam, the practice of washing the face, hands, head and feet before prayer is called Wudu.

Men perform ablution before praying at the shrine of Sunni Sheikh Abdul Qadir al-Jilani in Baghdad on March 3, 2025, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. (Ahmad AL-RUBAYE/AFP / Getty Images)

DFW among world’s busiest airports

By the numbers:

DFW Airport was ranked the fourth-busiest airport in the world in 2025 by Airports Council International. The group said DFW served more than 85 million passengers that year.

Air Advisor ranked DFW as the second-busiest airport in the U.S. this year, behind Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.