Man charged with murder after road rage shooting in Frisco High School parking lot

The Brief There was a road rage shooting in the Frisco High School parking lot on Thursday night. The victim, 34-year-old Robert Taylor, died at the hospital. The suspect is 45-year-old Jason Bartik. No students from Frisco High School were involved.



A man was charged with murder after an alleged road rage shooting near Frisco High School on Thursday night.

What we know:

Frisco police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the Frisco High School parking lot on Parkwood Boulevard.

Investigators believe two drivers got into a road rage confrontation.

The victim, 34-year-old Robert Taylor of Plano, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The suspect, 45-year-old Jason Bartik of Celina, was questioned at the scene. He was later arrested and is now charged with murder.

Police said there were no Frisco High School students involved in the incident.

What we don't know:

No information about what prompted the road rage incident was released.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact the Frisco Police Department’s non-emergency number at 972-292-6010.