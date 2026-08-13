North Texas man sentenced to federal prison for distributing child pornography again

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The Brief A North Texas man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography while living in a transitional center. The 47-year-old previously pleaded guilty to trading thousands of illicit images following a prior state conviction for the same crime. He is the first defendant sentenced under "Operation Wolf Pack," a joint task force led by the FBI and Fort Worth Police.



A North Texas man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography, marking the first conviction under a joint law enforcement initiative aimed at child exploitation, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Jeffrey Don Gesford arrested

Jeffrey Don Gesford, 47, received the 360-month sentence on Aug. 7 from Chief U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, followed by a life term of supervised release. Gesford pleaded guilty in April to two counts of distribution of child pornography, which will run concurrently.

According to court documents, Gesford admitted to trading thousands of illicit images between 2025 and 2026 while living in a transitional center following his release from state prison on a prior child pornography possession conviction.

What they're saying:

"This sentence sends an unmistakable message: those who trade in the exploitation of children will face the full force of federal prosecution," U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould said in a statement. "Every image traded represents a real child who has been victimized, and this office will not tolerate offenders who perpetuate that harm."

Gesford is the first defendant sentenced as part of "Operation Wolf Pack," a joint task force spearheaded by the FBI’s Fort Worth Resident Agency and the Fort Worth Police Department.

"This sentence reaffirms our commitment to identify and hold accountable those who prey on and exploit our children," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock.