Granbury ISD removes 5 "sexually explicit" books from school libraries

A school district in North Texas is removing some books from its libraries.

Granbury ISD, southwest of Fort Worth, said five books all written by author Abbi Glines were taken off school library shelves because they contain "explicit sexual content."

"It is without question in my mind that the right move for Granbury ISD and Granbury High School was to remove the Abbi Glines books. The material in those books is too sexually explicit and completely inappropriate for a high school library collection. This incident has provided us with a moment to pause and review our collection procurement processes and make adjustments to ensure that we purchase and shelve age and grade appropriate books," said Granbury High School Principal Jeremy Ross.

Gov. Greg Abbott and GOP lawmakers are pressuring schools to remove a list of books they call pornographic or otherwise inappropriate.

Granbury ISD said it is reviewing about 130 other books for inappropriate content, including some that are on the lawmakers’ list.

However, the district said its libraries will continue to provide books that are socially and culturally diverse.

