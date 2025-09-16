Governor Abbott condemns expelled students' behavior regarding Charlie Kirk death

The Brief A Texas Tech University student was expelled after she was arrested for misdemeanor assault for mocking the death of Charlie Kirk on campus. The incident, which was caught on video, took place in what the university designates as a "free speech zone." Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Tech Board of Regents Chairman have condemned the former student's behavior.



Texas Tech University confirms that a student who was arrested for misdemeanor assault after mocking Charlie Kirk's death, is no longer enrolled at the school.

The incident happened in what was described as a ‘free speech zone’ on campus.

The Texas Tech University student who was expelled is from Dallas.

FOX 4 reached her mom by phone today and asked her about the incident. She said they had "no comment."

Both Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Tech Board of Regents Chairman have condemned the former student's behavior.

Political discourse following the shooting death of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk last week had ignited tense confrontations, like this one, on the campus of Texas Tech University on Friday involving 18-year-old Camryn Giselle Booker.

In new cell phone videos shared with FOX 4 news, you see the now-former student, arguing with another student wearing a MAGA hat, holding a sign that says, "Rest in peace Charlie Kirk."

The encounter took place in what's known as a ‘free speech zone’ on campus. In the video, Booker appears to mock Charlie Kirk's death.

Male student: "She started saying ‘Haha, your homie is dead.’"

Booker: "Yeah, f*ck your homie dead."

Male student: "Ah evil is real people and it kind of looks like that."

There are several exchanges between the two. A couple of times, the other student asks Booker to leave him alone.

Male student: "Why are you being so hateful?"

Booker: "Why are you so hateful? Why are you so hateful?"

Male student: "Hey, can someone tell her to back up please?"

At one point, she appears to flick the baseball cap of the guy she was arguing with, presumably what led to her arrest for misdemeanor assault, although the police report does not include that detail.

Shortly after her arrest, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott posted this message and image on X.

FOX 4's Alex Boyer asked Governor Abbott about the incident at an event held in Forney this afternoon.

"If we have members of our society, whether they be students or otherwise, who celebrate an assassination, we have a dramatic course correction we have to take in this state," said Greg Abbott.

"We as a society, we as a state, must send a signal that behavior like that celebrating an assassination is wrong in a civil society."

This isn't an isolated incident.

Abbott also posted about another incident at a Charlie Kirk memorial event held at Texas State University, where an unidentified man goes up to a school statue and appears to mock and imitate the shooting death of Kirk.

In a statement, the president of Texas State University said in part:

"I have directed university officials to take immediate steps to identify the individual in the video. Behavior that trivializes or promotes violence is reprehensible and violates the values TXST."

The President of Texas State went on to say in a later statement:

"The university has identified the student in the disturbing video from Monday's event. I will not tolerate behavior that mocks, trivializes, or promotes violence on our campuses. It is antithetical to our TXST values. The individual is no longer a student at TXST. Federal law prevents the university from commenting further on individual student conduct matters."

Booker has since bonded out of jail. Her bond was set at $200.