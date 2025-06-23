Gov. Abbott's THC ban veto sparks outcry from mother of addict and medical professionals

The Brief The Texas Governor vetoed SB 3, a bill that would have banned THC consumables, leading to outrage from parents and medical professionals. Opponents of the veto, including a mother whose son suffered psychotic episodes from THC use, argue the decision will increase addiction among young people. The Governor cited potential constitutional challenges and will call a special legislative session to focus on regulating THC products like alcohol.



The governor's veto of a bill that would have banned THC consumables in the state of Texas is drawing outrage from parents who fought to get the bill passed.

The Texas Police Chiefs Association and medical professionals are also weighing in.

A doctor tells us the veto will lead to more young people in Texas becoming addicted to a dangerous drug that is almost as easy to buy as a pack of gum.

What we know:

For Aubree Adams, a mother and director for Citizens for a Safe and Healthy Texas, the fight to get SB 3 passed was personal. As her now 25-year-old son is working to break his addiction.

"I hope he reaches out to the families that we've all linked our arms together and worked really hard to educate the legislators," said Adams.

She says it came from THC consumables that he bought off the shelves at vape shops.

"He's having psychotic episodes where he's screaming homicidal and suicidal statements."

Adams gave us photos of her son before his addiction began and what he looks like now.

"He tells me THC is poisoning him. He literally looks like he's dying, and he's only 25 years old," said Adams.

"A doctor said to him, You need to stop using these products. You're going to be schizophrenic."

Adams' son is now working to get help but is concerned for other families.

"My story is a drop in the bucket compared to the thousands of Texas families harmed. Some have lost their loved ones."

Medical advisor on the veto

What they're saying:

Dr. Matthew Poling is a family physician in College Station and the medical advisor for Citizens for a Safe and Healthy Texas.

The activist group worked extensively to build legislative support for the THC ban.

Poling called the governor's decision disappointing because he says the science about THC is clear.

"He's opposing the Texas Medical Association, the Texas Nurses Association, the Texas Hospital Association, multiple Law Enforcement groups, educators, parents, every major substance abuse prevention organization," said Poling.

Numerous veterans and affiliated groups, including the VFW, support easier access to THC products for chronic pain and PTSD.

They leaned on Governor Abbott to veto the ban, and the governor said the ban would likely be blocked by the courts anyway.

Parents to turn to lawsuits

What's next:

Adams says families like hers are now going to turn to lawsuits of their own.

"We are going to hold the people accountable that are calling these products medicine and impersonating medical professionals. We want to hold them accountable. We want a class action lawsuit in Texas," said Adams.

"....We don't want 50 years to go by like what happened with the tobacco industry. These THC products are causing severe addiction, severe mental illness."