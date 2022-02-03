Gov. Abbott: Texas has enough power to meet the demand

article

Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update on the state’s response to the winter storm Thursday morning. He said there is enough power to keep up with demand.

"As compared to last year, Texas has 15% more power generation capacity. There’s also more reserve power available than last year," Abbott said. "The grid is projected to have a surplus of more than 10,000 megawatts for peak demand tomorrow on Friday morning which we expect to be the peak demand of the winter storm."

The governor said local power providers are bringing in extra resources and crews to get any downed power lines back up.

There are more than 10,000 linemen already working for power transmission companies, plus another 2,000 are coming in from out of state to speed up repairs.

There are scattered power outages across North Texas but no widespread outages.

As of noon, Oncor reported about 26,000 customers without power. Its service area covers about 4 million homes and businesses.

Hunt and Collin counties have the largest number of outages between 5,000 and 6,000 customers in each of those counties.

Tarrant County has 3,300 outages and power is out to about 2,300 customers in Dallas County.

