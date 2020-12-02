Gov. Abbott says Texas will receive 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this month

article

Governor Greg Abbott said Texas will receive an allotment of more than 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control.

That allotment is for the month of December, and doses should start being distributed across the state starting the week of Dec. 14.

Gov. Abbott added that the doses will be given to “qualifying providers,” who will administer the vaccines based on the “Vaccine Distribution Principles developed by the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.”

Additional allotments of the vaccine may be made available later this month, and Gov. Abbott said increased allotments are expected for January and beyond.

"The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized," Gov. Abbott said in a statement. "As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

